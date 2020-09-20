'GTA 5 APK full version download for free' is fake, and illegal files will harm your Android device

The Grand Theft Auto series features some of the most iconic open-world games. Even though the latest installment from the franchise, GTA 5, was released close to 7 years ago, it is still prevalent among the players and continues to sell even today.

The game still holds its ground, courtesy to the ever-evolving & fascinating open- world of GTA Online that it features. It has managed to retain the majority of its player base, and the iconic storyline leaves the players demanding for more. GTA 5 lets the players take control of three protagonists, Trevor, Michael, and Franklin.

Several videos and websites are trying to cash-in on the popularity of GTA, and have uploaded the download links of APK and OBB files of the game. Even though these files are fake, they still get a lot of downloads.

GTA 5 APK download for Android free full version is fake and illegal files will harm your mobile device

Rockstar Games has ported over several games from the iconic GTA franchise to Android devi. However, it is crucial to note that GTA 5 hasn't been released for the Android platform yet.

It is available only for the following platforms.

PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Microsoft Windows

The game is all set to be released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S after they are launched.

It is clear that all the APK files uploaded on the internet are not supported by the developers and are fake and illegal. They do not work under any circumstances. Therefore, there is no possible way to download and play the renowned game on Android devices.

Downloading any file from third-party sources caries a security threat. Some of these files might contain virus(es) and harm the device.

However, the players can still play other games from the franchise on their Android devices, which are officially available on the Play Store.

