GTA 5 APK download for Android: All you need to know

In a conversation about the popular Grand Theft Auto series, the first name that pops up is GTA 5, the latest instalment of the franchise. Even though the game is close to seven years old, it is still very relevant and continues to sell on various platforms.

It is the first game that introduced the feature to play with three protagonists – Michael, Trevor and Franklin. Apart from the story mode, the game also features an online mode.

The growing popularity of these games has led Rockstar Games to port several games from the GTA series on to the mobile platform for players to play on the go and enjoy. The following titles have been made available for smartphones:

GTA 3

GTA: Chinatown Wars

GTA: Liberty City Stories

GTA Vice City

GTA San Andreas

Such is the popularity of the GTA 5 that several videos and websites have claimed that they provide players with a download link of the APK file, even though it hasn’t released officially for Androids. This has left many confused about whether this is possible or not. Hence, we examine these claims to determine whether they hold true or not.

GTA 5 APK download for Android: Real or Fake

In a nutshell, all such APK files are fake and illegitimate, since the game hasn’t been made available for the Android platform. Both GTA 4 and GTA 5 aren’t available on the mobile platform yet.

Usually, these websites and videos trick the users by adding an overlay on the video. Moreover, downloading such counterfeit APKs can harm the device as they might contain malware.

Conclusion

Players should not waste their time looking for such APKs, since they are not legit. Also, the website and videos that provide users with such APKs are most likely illegitimate.