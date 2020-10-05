GTA 5 APK download links for Android: Fake and illegitimate files are likely to affect device

GTA 5, being one of the most popular games this decade, has achieved cult status amongst its player base and is well-known to non-gamers as well. This franchise has made it a habit to put out culturally significant games that can stand the test of time.

The Grand Theft Auto games have an extraordinary quality to be resilient and stay relevant for years after release. GTA 5's case was helped significantly with the inclusion of GTA Online, as it allowed for Rockstar Games to add content to the game continuously.

GTA 5 is available on several platforms, but not on iOS or Android devices yet. The game is too massive to be ported over to mobile platforms as of now, and it will be a long time before mobile hardware will be able to handle games of that scale.

GTA 5 is not yet available for download on mobile devices

Several sites and Youtube channels, in a bid to capitalize on the massive popularity of this franchise, are claiming to provide download links to GTA 5. However, Rockstar is yet to port the game to mobile devices, and there has been no news of the game coming to smartphones.

Downloading files from third-party sources is always risky as they pose a massive security risk. Pirates will often, under the guise of games like GTA 5, load a bunch of viruses and malware onto devices.

Therefore, it is advised to download apps and games from trusted sources such as Google Play Store.

The closest thing to experiencing GTA 5 on mobile devices is by streaming the game display from the PC (Steam Link) or through the PS4/Xbox One (Remote Play).

Apart from these methods, there isn't a legitimate way to play this title on mobile devices yet, given the hardware limitations of smartphones, even in 2020. GTA 5 can still be taxing for most hardware on PC, and it is pretty understandable that phones, even in 2020, cannot exactly compete with even a moderate PC setup.

While GTA 5 isn't available for mobile devices, there are many games from the Grand Theft Auto franchise available for both Android and iOS.

