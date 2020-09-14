GTA 5 was a cultural landmark in itself, and has managed to stay relevant even today. It is arguably the most played game from the iconic GTA series.

Even though the game is close to 7 years old, it continues to sell well. Its engaging online experience, GTA Online, has managed to retain most of the game's player base. It even has a fantastic story mode, where the players take control of three protagonists – Trevor, Michael, and Franklin.

GTA 5 is one of the most financially successful entertainment products of all time. The popularity of the game has only increased over the years, rather than witnessing a downfall.

Several players try to play the game on their devices, including smartphones. While GTA 5 can be played on PCs and consoles, the developers are yet to release a mobile version

GTA 5 APK download: There is no official mobile version of the game available yet

Rockstar Games ported several games from the Grand Theft Auto series over to the mobile platform. However, games from the HD Era, GTA 4 and GTA 5, have not yet released for smartphones.

GTA 5 is only available on the following platforms:

PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Microsoft Windows

The game is scheduled to release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, in the next year.

It is quite evident that there is no official mobile version of the game available yet. Hence, there is no way to download and play the game on the mobile platform.

All the files that claim to be the APK version of the game are fake. These APKs can also be malware disguised as bogus game files.

Conclusion

There is no possible way to download GTA 5 on smartphones. The players should refrain from downloading fake APKs and OBB files in order to protect their device.

