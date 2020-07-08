GTA 5 Bravado Rat Truck: All you need to know

The Bravado Rat Truck is a powerful pickup truck in GTA Online that is available for a relatively low price.

You can buy it from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website in the game.

GTA Online offers a wide variety of vehicles to its players (Picture Credits: CVPI93, YouTube)

GTA Online has a large variety of ground vehicles such as cars, bikes and pickup trucks. The Bravado Rat Truck is one of the most visually striking vehicles in the game and is deceptively powerful.

The Rat Truck was added to GTA Online as part of the Festive Surprise update and is one of the most peculiar vehicles you can buy in the game.

It is a cleaner and more appealing variant to the Rat Loader. It has no broken parts and possesses a tailgate instead of the Chopped Truck Bed. The Rat Truck is also visually impressive as it is fitted out with new muscle car wheels.

Where to buy the Rat Truck from in GTA Online

"Mint condition Rat-Loader. This 1930s pickup truck looks like you just drove it out of the Bravado dealership with a quart of moonshine in your pocket and the great depression on your mind." ―Southern San Andreas Super Autos description

You can buy the Rat Truck from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website from the in-game internet. It is available for $37,500 and its Trade Price (only Arena War) is $28,125. It can be fully upgraded.

The Rat Truck is available in the Arena War as a heavily-modded version of itself. It transforms into the Sasquatch in Arena War. The Sasquatch is essentially a heavily-modified Bravado Rat Truck with monster truck wheels.

The Rat Truck is a significant upgrade from the Rat Loader, both in terms of looks and performance. It offers better handling, braking and cornering than a lot of other vehicles, making it a very useful vehicle for getaways and quick Contact Missions.

