GTA 5 CAD Mod: All you need to know

The CAD mod for GTA 5 allows for players to have a more RPG-like experience, and adds more realism to the world of GTA 5.

GTA 5 has one of the most active and innovating modding communities in gaming.

(picture credits: Pinterest)

The GTA franchise has been known to deliver vast, sprawling open-worlds with colourful characters and brilliant attention-to-detail.

The GTA games are filled with great detail that mirrors real-life elements and offer some of the most authentic game worlds. Rockstar has dabbled with incorporating a few RPG elements and introducing character customization in GTA San Andreas for the first time.

However, the extent of RPG elements has been restricted to Character Stats and Appearance.

GTA 5 Cad Mod: What is it?

Rockstar Games took their time in bringing GTA 5 to PC. With the console version releasing in 2013, the game saw massive success; selling about 11.21 million copies in the first 24 hours.

However, the PC gaming community, along with the modding community waited with bated breath for the game to arrive for the PC. In 2015, Rockstar Games finally released a PC version of the game.

The modding community instantly went to town with it and, over the years, they have developed some of the best mods in any game ever.

From being able to play as the Police, or everyone's favourite Avenger Iron Man himself, GTA 5's modding community is one of the best active modding communities for any game.

GTA 5 Cad Mod

(picture credits: gta5mods)

The CAD mod, which stands for Computer-Aided Dispatching Software, allows for GTA 5 to have more Role Playing elements in the game.

A large section of the fanbase has always demanded Rockstar to lean in on the RPG elements of the game. CAD allows players to access Databases related to Vehicles, Crimes, Police Calls, etc.

The CAD mod is essentially built for the Roleplaying community of GTA 5, and players looking to have a more RPG-style experience.

