GTA 5 cheats PC PDF download

Most players fondly remember playing the older titles from the popular Grand Theft Auto series with a piece of paper containing cheat codes right beside them. Rockstar Games are one of the few developers that still incorporate cheat codes in their games. Even the latest instalment of the series, GTA 5, includes several cheat codes.

How to enter cheat codes in GTA 5

Open the console by pressing the (~). Enter the cheat code, and you are good to go.

GTA 5 cheat codes PDF

Some players often look out for the PDF file of the GTA 5 cheat codes. Here is the download link for the PDF file.

Cheat codes for GTA 5

Here are all the GTA 5 cheat codes for PC

Advertisement

Invincibility – PAINKILLER (1-999-724-6545537)

Max health & armour – TURTLE (1-999-887-853)

Recharge ability – POWERUP (1-999-769-3787)

Skyfall – SKYFALL (1-999-759-3255)

Drunk mode – LIQUOR (1-999-547867)

Higher wanted level – FUGITIVE (1-999-384-48483)

Lower wanted level – LAWYERUP (1-999-529-93787)

Run faster – CATCHME (1-999-228-2463)

Super jump – HOPTOIT (1-999-467-8648)

Swim faster – GOTGILLS (1-999-46844557)

Give parachute – SKYDIVE (1-999-759-3483)

All weapons – TOOLUP (1-999-866-587)

Explosive melee attacks – HOTHANDS (1-999-468-42637)

Aiming in slow motion – DEADEYE (1-999-332-3393)

Flaming ammo – INCENDIARY (1-999-4623-634279)

Explosive rounds – (HIGHEX-1-999-444-439)

Spawn Armed chopper – BUZZOFF (1-999-289-9633)

Spawn Stunt plane – BARNSTORM (1-999-227-678-676)

Spawn Duster plane – FLYSPRAY (1-999-359-77729)

Spawn Sanchez – OFFROAD (1-999-633-7623)

Spawn PCJ-600 – ROCKET (1-999-762-538)

Spawn Garbage truck – TRASHED (1-999-872-7433)

Spawn Comet – COMET (1-999-266-38)

Spawn Rapid GT – RAPIDGT (1-999-727-4348)

Spawn Limousine – VINEWOOD (1-999-846-39663)

Spawn Caddy – HOLEIN1 (1-999-4653-461)

Spawn BMX – BANDIT (1 999-226-348)

Change weather – MAKEITRAIN (1-999-625-348-7246)

Slow motion – SLOWMO (1-999-756-966)

Change gravity – FLOATER (1-999-356-2837)

Reduce friction – SNOWDAY (1-999-766-9329)

Also Read: GTA 5 APK download for Android mobile: Beware of illegal files circulating on the internet