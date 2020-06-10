GTA 5 Unlimited Money cheats for PS4

The GTA franchise has lasted nearly 23 years at this point, and is one of the most successful gaming franchises of all time.

GTA Games are available for most consoles and allow every platform to use cheat codes, including the PS4.

GTA 5 In-Game Stock Market

At the heart of the GTA games, underneath all the gunfire and satire, lies the basic idea of GTA games: they are fun.

Rockstar Games ensured that the GTA games will offer the most amount of fun in any game in the market. They accomplished this by giving the player a tonne of freedom to explore and interact with the game world.

But perhaps most of all, they incorporated cheats and cheat codes. Cheat Codes had been a huge part of gaming in the previous era of gaming. Over time, the presence of cheat codes died out in modern AAA games.

However, the GTA franchise has stuck its guns and upheld the tradition of cheat codes over all platforms, including the PS4.

GTA 5 Cheats for PS4

(picture credits: gta5info)

Weapons and Ammo: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1 Full Armor and Health: O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1 Lower Wanted Level cheat: R1 - R1 - O - R2 - Right - Left - Right - Left - Right - Left

R1 - R1 - O - R2 - Right - Left - Right - Left - Right - Left Raise Wanted Level cheat: R1 - R1 - O - R2 - Left - Right - Left - Right - Left - Right

R1 - R1 - O - R2 - Left - Right - Left - Right - Left - Right Give Parachute: Left - Right - L1 - L2 - R1 - R2 - R2 - Left - Left - Right - L1

However, there is no outright cheat code for Unlimited Money on PS4, there is a way to make a tonne of money in GTA 5 very easily and fast.

Read: How to Make A Lot of Money Really Fast in GTA 5?