GTA 5 continues to remain one of the most popular games even today. The game has also managed to stay relevant years after its official release. It was initially released for consoles in 2013, and the PC version came out in 2015.

In this title, the players control three protagonists — Michael, Trevor, and Franklin. The game offers an engaging storyline, a vast open-world, and a continuously evolving and exquisite online mode.

Rockstar Games also ported several games from the Grand Theft Auto franchise on to the mobile platform for players to play on the go. However, GTA 4 and GTA 5 were not part of this list, and are only available for PCs and consoles.

Several videos and websites claim to provide the players with a download link of the APK and OBB files. In this article, we discuss whether this is legal or not. We also show you how to play GTA 5 on your Android device using Steam Link.

GTA 5 APK and OBB download for Android: Do legal files for the game exist?

GTA 5 (Image Credits: wallpapercave.com)

GTA 5 is currently available on the following platforms:

PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Microsoft Windows

The game is scheduled to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in late 2021.

Since GTA 5 wasn’t released for the Android platform, any such APK and OBB files are fake and illegitimate. Any claims made by websites and videos to provide the download links for the same are also false. These APK and OBB files might even harm your device, since they could contain malware disguised as the game itself.

Advertisement

So, players should not look for ways to download GTA 5 on their mobile phones, as it is not possible. In a nutshell, there are no legit APK and OBB files of the game.

How to play GTA 5 using Steam Link

However, players can play the game on Androids using Steam Link. For this, they need to have a PC capable of running the game, a decent mobile device, and a good internet connection.

Follow the steps given below to use Steam Link:

Step 1: Download the Steam Link app from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Pair your device with the Steam App on your PC.

Pair the device to the PC

Step 3: Click on the 'Start Playing' button. Your PC and the mobile screen should transition to the 'Steam Big Picture' mode.

Step 4: Select GTA 5 from the Library and click on the Play button.

Select GTA 5 from the library

It is imperative to note that the game must be running on the PC screen to work on the mobile.

Click here to read the detailed guide on how to play GTA 5 using Steam Link.