GTA 5 Explosive Bullets Cheat Code for PC, Xbox One and PS4

The explosive bullet cheat code in GTA 5 is a fan-favourite and often results in chaos and hilarity.

(Image Courtesy: GTA boom)

Cheat codes are a significant part of gaming and are a fun way to play without worrying about the limitations of obtaining items in normal but tedious ways. However, most AAA franchises have not incorporated cheat codes as much as the GTA franchise has.

Cheat codes have always been an exciting aspect of the GTA games, and fans have often lauded Rockstar Games for upholding the age-old tradition.

Popular Youtuber NakeyJakey has posted an interesting video regarding cheats in video games. In the video, he makes an interesting point about the incorporation of cheat codes and their value.

He explains that while some cheat codes are used to make games easier, others are utilised simply because they make games more fun. The Explosive Bullet cheat code in GTA 5 is one such example of a cheat code that makes the game more entertaining.

Explosive Bullet Cheat Code in GTA 5 for PC, Xbox One, and PS4

For PC: HIGHEX

For Xbox One: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

For PS4: RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

While the game offers you plenty of high-calibre firepower, explosive bullets can always add more punch to a weapon. They are particularly useful to take out heavily armoured targets or to kill enemies with a single shot.

It is, however, incredibly hard to use explosive bullets in drive-by situations as there is a high possibility that your car might get caught in the explosion.

Feel free to use cheat codes but make sure you save your game manually in another slot before using them. Keep in mind that the use of cheat codes will also disable any Trophies or Achievements in the game.