GTA 5: Franklin demonstrates how to get an apology out of anyone in this hilarious clip from 2015

GTA 5 has been out for seven years. It will see generations of consoles get passed over for the newest editions. Never has a game had such longevity and gotten such prominent upgrades than this edition of GTA. GTA 6 will more than likely come some day, but for those still pining for some GTA action, the fifth version will have to do for now.

Years later, players are finding the best parts of GTA 5 out in the wild. There are clips upon clips from yesteryear along with a massive player base creating new content to this day. In 2015, GTA 5 was still at its height. Hilarious and unexpected things were being found all throughout the game.

Franklin gets a quick apology in GTA 5

In January of 2015, a video was posted to YouTube. While only 14 seconds long, the video currently has over 5.6 million views. In a first-person viewpoint, the player approaches an NPC as Franklin. He can be heard mouthing some profanities at the NPC.

The green polo wearing man shouts back and approaches Franklin, ready for a fight. The player has Franklin quickly pull out a weapon in the form of a pistol. This changes the tone of the GTA 5 NPC very quickly. He immediately speaks out in a calm demeanor, stating, “I want to apologize.”

A few months later and another video went live on YouTube. This time in July of 2015, a different channel posted a similar interaction. This video currently has over 7.8 million views. This video is nearly identical to the first one.

A GTA 5 player approaches an NPC while playing Franklin in a first-person view. The NPC looks exactly like the one in the first video, but with shaven facial hair. It looks like Franklin is running into this man yet again. The exchange begins and Franklin starts to curse at the man.

The man tells him he is dead meat once more. Quickly, Franklin retrieves a pistol right in front of the man. The GTA 5 NPC acts exactly as the the first video showed, immediately apologizing for the things he said. It is the little things like these that keep GTA 5 so relevant and playable nearly a decade after its launch.