GTA 5: Full List of Client Jobs

Client Jobs were added to GTA: Online as part of the After Hours update back in 2018.

Client Jobs can be completed after acquiring the Terrorbyte.

GTA: Online After Hours Update

Games like GTA, Fortnite and Apex Legends often follow the "games as a service" model, which means the developers periodically add elements to the game.

The modern multiplayer game significantly differs from the games of the last decade. Back in the day, developers would put out a multiplayer experience but the game would remain unchanged except for patches.

GTA: Online, which is one of the most successful online multiplayer experiences in recent years, invariably falls in the modern multiplayer category. Rockstar periodically adds new content to the game, which helps them retain a large portion of the existing player base and also brings in new players. This keeps the game exciting and relevant while also maintaining a high player count, which is essential in the realm of online multiplayer games.

Rockstar added the After Hours update to GTA Online in an effort to bring new types of missions, vehicles, and contacts into the game.

One of the fun additions is a feature called 'Client Jobs', that you could complete once you purchase a Terrorbyte. Paige Harris is the hacker contact for Lester and will help you complete these Client Jobs.

Full List of Client Jobs in GTA: Online

Client Jobs in GTA Online

There are a total of six Client Jobs that you can complete in GTA: Online. You can complete four of these Client Jobs alone while two of them require a Drone Station upgrade for the Terrorbyte.

Mission 1: Robbery In Progress (Minimum 1 Player)

(Picture credits: GTA fandom wiki)

Mission 2: Data Sweep (Minimum 1 Player)

(Picture credits: GTA fandom wiki)

Mission 3: Targeted Data (Minimum 1 Player, Drone Station Required)

(Picture credits: GTA fandom wiki)

Mission 4: Diamond Shopping (Minimum 1 Player, Drone Station Required)

(Picture credits: GTA fandom wiki)

Mission 5: Collector's Pieces (Minimum 2 Players)

(Picture credits: GTA fandom wiki)

Mission 6: Deal Breaker (Minimum 2 Players)

(Picture credits: GTA fandom wiki)

