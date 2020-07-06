GTA 5: Full list of songs in the game
- You can choose to listen to the radio station of your choice in GTA 5.
- With over 441 songs to choose from, there are sixteen radio stations in GTA 5 that the players can tune in to.
GTA 5 is probably the only video game which allows its players to listen to such a varied range of music from different genres. From rap to rock, players can listen to the music of their choice in GTA 5 and get into the mood.
List of songs in GTA 5
These are few songs by popular singers, segregated into their respective radio stations in GTA 5:
Radio Los Santos
Trouble – Everyday
Kendrick Lamar - Swimming Pools
Gucci Mane Ft. Ciara - Too Hood
A$AP Rocky - r-cali
Travis Scott- Upper Echelon feat. TI and 2 Chainz
East Los FM 106.2
Don Cheto- El Tatuado
La Liga Ft. Alika- Yo Tengo El Don
Milkman- Fresco
La Vida Boheme- Radio Capital
Sonora Dinamita- Se Me Perdió La Cadenita
Soulwax FM
Green Velvet & Harvard Bass - Lazer Beams
Goose - Synrise (Soulwax Remix)
Pulp - After You (Soulwax Remix)
Palmbomen – Stock
Tom Rowlands - Nothing But Pleasure
Rebel Radio
The Highwaymen - Highway Man
Johnny Cash - General Lee
Willie Nelson - Whiskey River
Tammy Wynette – DIVORCE
Ozark Mountain Daredevils - If You Wanna Get To Heaven
WorldWide FM
Flume - What You Need
DamFunk – Killdat
Sinkane - Shark Week
Django Django – Waveforms
Hackman - Forgotten Notes
Blue Ark FM
Danny Hensworth - Mr. Money Man
LSP - Roast Fish & Cornbread
Tommy Lee – Pyscho
Lee Perry & The Full Experience - Disco Devil
Demarco - Loyals (Royals Remix)
Flylo FM
Dimlite - Into vogon skulls
Lapalux - Make money
Flying Lotus – Crosswerved
Tyler, the Creator – Garbage
Shadow Child – 23
Space 103.2
Zapp - Do It Roger
Cameo - Back and Forth
Billy Ocean - Nights Feel Like Getting Down
Stevie Wonder- Skeletons
D Train - You're the one for me
The Lowdown 91.1
Jackson Sisters - I Believe in Miracles
War - The Cisco Kid
Undisputed Truth - Smiling Faces Sometimes
The Soul Searchers - Ashley's Roachclip
Smokey Robinson - Cruisin'
Radio Mirror Park
Panama- Always
Hot Chip – Flutes
Mitzi - Truly Alive
Yacht - Psychic City
Favored Nations- The Set Up
Vinewood Boulevard Radio
Mind Spiders - Fall in Line
Ceremony – Hysteria
The Black Angels - Black Grease
Moon Duo – Sleepwalker
Thee Oh Sees - The Dream
Channel X
DOA - The Enemy
X - Los Angeles
Adolescents – Amoeba
The Weirdos - Life Of Crime
Descendents – Pervert
West Coast Classics
Lady of Rage – Afro Puffs
CPO - Ballad of a Menace
Westside Connection - Bow Down
Dr. Dre - The Next Episode (feat. Snoop Dogg)
Too Short - So You Want To Be A Gangster
Los Santos Rock Radio
Kansas - Carry On, Wayward Son
Boston - Peace of Mind
Belinda Carlisle - Circle in the Sand
Deff Lepard – Photograph
Queen - Radio Ga Ga
Non-Stop Pop FM
Backstreet Boys -I Want It That Way
Maroon 5 – Moves Like Jagger
Lady Gaga – Applause
Rihanna - Only Girl (In The World)
Wham-Everything She Wants
Published 06 Jul 2020, 12:11 IST