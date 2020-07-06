GTA 5: Full list of songs in the game

You can choose to listen to the radio station of your choice in GTA 5.

With over 441 songs to choose from, there are sixteen radio stations in GTA 5 that the players can tune in to.

Radio Stations in GTA 5. Image: YouTube.

GTA 5 is probably the only video game which allows its players to listen to such a varied range of music from different genres. From rap to rock, players can listen to the music of their choice in GTA 5 and get into the mood.

Pick out the radio station of your choice in GTA 5. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

List of songs in GTA 5

These are few songs by popular singers, segregated into their respective radio stations in GTA 5:

Radio Los Santos

Trouble – Everyday

Kendrick Lamar - Swimming Pools

Gucci Mane Ft. Ciara - Too Hood

A$AP Rocky - r-cali

Travis Scott- Upper Echelon feat. TI and 2 Chainz

East Los FM 106.2

Don Cheto- El Tatuado

La Liga Ft. Alika- Yo Tengo El Don

Milkman- Fresco

La Vida Boheme- Radio Capital

Sonora Dinamita- Se Me Perdió La Cadenita

Soulwax FM

Green Velvet & Harvard Bass - Lazer Beams

Goose - Synrise (Soulwax Remix)

Pulp - After You (Soulwax Remix)

Palmbomen – Stock

Tom Rowlands - Nothing But Pleasure

Rebel Radio

The Highwaymen - Highway Man

Johnny Cash - General Lee

Willie Nelson - Whiskey River

Tammy Wynette – DIVORCE

Ozark Mountain Daredevils - If You Wanna Get To Heaven

WorldWide FM

Flume - What You Need

DamFunk – Killdat

Sinkane - Shark Week

Django Django – Waveforms

Hackman - Forgotten Notes

Blue Ark FM

Danny Hensworth - Mr. Money Man

LSP - Roast Fish & Cornbread

Tommy Lee – Pyscho

Lee Perry & The Full Experience - Disco Devil

Demarco - Loyals (Royals Remix)

Flylo FM

Dimlite - Into vogon skulls

Lapalux - Make money

Flying Lotus – Crosswerved

Tyler, the Creator – Garbage

Shadow Child – 23

Space 103.2

Zapp - Do It Roger

Cameo - Back and Forth

Billy Ocean - Nights Feel Like Getting Down

Stevie Wonder- Skeletons

D Train - You're the one for me

The Lowdown 91.1

Jackson Sisters - I Believe in Miracles

War - The Cisco Kid

Undisputed Truth - Smiling Faces Sometimes

The Soul Searchers - Ashley's Roachclip

Smokey Robinson - Cruisin'

Radio Mirror Park

Panama- ­ Always

Hot Chip – Flutes

Mitzi - Truly Alive

Yacht - Psychic City

Favored Nations- The Set Up

Vinewood Boulevard Radio

Mind Spiders - Fall in Line

Ceremony – Hysteria

The Black Angels - Black Grease

Moon Duo – Sleepwalker

Thee Oh Sees - The Dream

Channel X

DOA - The Enemy

X - Los Angeles

Adolescents – Amoeba

The Weirdos - Life Of Crime

Descendents – Pervert

West Coast Classics

Lady of Rage – Afro Puffs

CPO - Ballad of a Menace

Westside Connection - Bow Down

Dr. Dre - The Next Episode (feat. Snoop Dogg)

Too Short - So You Want To Be A Gangster

Los Santos Rock Radio

Kansas - Carry On, Wayward Son

Boston - Peace of Mind

Belinda Carlisle - Circle in the Sand

Deff Lepard – Photograph

Queen - Radio Ga Ga

Non-Stop Pop FM

Backstreet Boys -I Want It That Way

Maroon 5 – Moves Like Jagger

Lady Gaga – Applause

Rihanna - Only Girl (In The World)

Wham-Everything She Wants