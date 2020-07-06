×
GTA 5: Full list of songs in the game

  • You can choose to listen to the radio station of your choice in GTA 5.
  • With over 441 songs to choose from, there are sixteen radio stations in GTA 5 that the players can tune in to.
Debolina Banerjee
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 06 Jul 2020, 12:11 IST
Radio Stations in GTA 5. Image: YouTube.
Radio Stations in GTA 5. Image: YouTube.

GTA 5 is probably the only video game which allows its players to listen to such a varied range of music from different genres. From rap to rock, players can listen to the music of their choice in GTA 5 and get into the mood.

Pick out the radio station of your choice in GTA 5. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.
Pick out the radio station of your choice in GTA 5. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

GTA 5 offers its players groovy songs that they can listen to while driving around in their car. With over 441 songs to choose from, there are sixteen radio stations in GTA 5 that the players can tune in to.

List of songs in GTA 5

These are few songs by popular singers, segregated into their respective radio stations in GTA 5:

Radio Los Santos

Trouble – Everyday

Kendrick Lamar - Swimming Pools

Gucci Mane Ft. Ciara - Too Hood

A$AP Rocky - r-cali

Travis Scott- Upper Echelon feat. TI and 2 Chainz

East Los FM 106.2

Don Cheto- El Tatuado

La Liga Ft. Alika- Yo Tengo El Don

Milkman- Fresco

La Vida Boheme- Radio Capital

Sonora Dinamita- Se Me Perdió La Cadenita

Soulwax FM

Green Velvet & Harvard Bass - Lazer Beams

Goose - Synrise (Soulwax Remix)

Pulp - After You (Soulwax Remix)

Palmbomen – Stock

Tom Rowlands - Nothing But Pleasure

Rebel Radio

The Highwaymen - Highway Man

Johnny Cash - General Lee

Willie Nelson - Whiskey River

Tammy Wynette – DIVORCE

Ozark Mountain Daredevils - If You Wanna Get To Heaven

WorldWide FM

Flume - What You Need

DamFunk – Killdat

Sinkane - Shark Week

Django Django – Waveforms

Hackman - Forgotten Notes

Blue Ark FM

Danny Hensworth - Mr. Money Man

LSP - Roast Fish & Cornbread

Tommy Lee – Pyscho

Lee Perry & The Full Experience - Disco Devil

Demarco - Loyals (Royals Remix)

Flylo FM

Dimlite - Into vogon skulls

Lapalux - Make money

Flying Lotus – Crosswerved

Tyler, the Creator – Garbage

Shadow Child – 23

Space 103.2

Zapp - Do It Roger

Cameo - Back and Forth

Billy Ocean - Nights Feel Like Getting Down

Stevie Wonder- Skeletons

D Train - You're the one for me

The Lowdown 91.1

Jackson Sisters - I Believe in Miracles

War - The Cisco Kid

Undisputed Truth - Smiling Faces Sometimes

The Soul Searchers - Ashley's Roachclip

Smokey Robinson - Cruisin'

Radio Mirror Park

Panama- ­ Always

Hot Chip – Flutes

Mitzi - Truly Alive

Yacht - Psychic City

Favored Nations- The Set Up

Vinewood Boulevard Radio

Mind Spiders - Fall in Line

Ceremony – Hysteria

The Black Angels - Black Grease

Moon Duo – Sleepwalker

Thee Oh Sees - The Dream

Channel X

DOA - The Enemy

X - Los Angeles

Adolescents – Amoeba

The Weirdos - Life Of Crime

Descendents – Pervert

West Coast Classics

Lady of Rage – Afro Puffs

CPO - Ballad of a Menace

Westside Connection - Bow Down

Dr. Dre - The Next Episode (feat. Snoop Dogg)

Too Short - So You Want To Be A Gangster 

Los Santos Rock Radio

Kansas - Carry On, Wayward Son

Boston - Peace of Mind

Belinda Carlisle - Circle in the Sand

Deff Lepard – Photograph

Queen - Radio Ga Ga

Non-Stop Pop FM

Backstreet Boys -I Want It That Way

Maroon 5 – Moves Like Jagger

Lady Gaga – Applause

Rihanna - Only Girl (In The World)

Wham-Everything She Wants 

        

Published 06 Jul 2020, 12:11 IST
GTA
