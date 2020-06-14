GTA 5 Here come the Monsters in Arena War: All you need to know

GTA: Online's Arena War update has become a favourite of the player base.

"Here Come The Monsters" pits two teams of players against each other in an asymmetrical vehicular fight to the death.

Here Come the Monsters in Arena War Adversary Mode, GTA Online (picture credits: Galindo 49)

GTA: Online has never been short on content and fun, and it has always been one of the most expansive and enjoyable online gaming experiences. While GTA might not have the best shooting mechanics or driving physics, few other games can match it for spectacle and pure chaos experienced in its numerous game modes.

The Arena War update is perhaps the favourite of GTA: Online players and was received extremely positively when added to the game. It is a live-death match that is broadcasted from the Maze Bank Arena in Los Santos.

Players take control of Mad Max-like apocalypse-ready vehicles that have been turned into jet-fuelled death machines capable of crushing and annihilating everything in their paths.

Here Come The Monsters in GTA: Online: What is it and how to play it?

(picture credits: moot)

The Arena War Adversary Mode has several game types, such as:

Carnage

Flag War

Games Masters

Here Come The Monsters

Hot Bomb

Tag Team

Wreck It

Buzzer Beater

Bomb Ball.

GTA 5: Here Come The Monsters is perhaps the most popular of the lot, and it makes no apologies for being an aysmmetrical and borderline unfair game mode.

Players are pitted against each other as contenders and gladiators. Gladiators take control of the massive Sasquatch that is capable of ramming and destroying everything, while Contenders take control of the fast, nimble and small Issi.

The description for GTA 5: Here Come The Monster mode reads:

"Say what you like about gladiatorial fights to the death as a form of mass entertainment - they've got no hangups about being fair. One team takes to the arena in monster trucks capable of crushing metal and bone into the same bloody dust. The other guys get compact cars and a dose of anxiety meds - but if even one of them survives, they win. Let the games begin."

(picture credits: fireboy)

Contenders are pitted against the Gladiators and have one very simple objective: survive. As the countdown timer ticks down, the Gladiators must eliminate all the Contenders to win the round.

The Gladiators are significantly more powerful than the Contenders, but the Contenders are much faster and nimble and must use their speed advantage to out-manouevre the Gladiators instead of attacking them head on.

