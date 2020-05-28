GTA 5: How to fly a helicopter on PC

How to fly helicopter in GTA 5 using a keyboard. Image: YouTube

Players of GTA 5 find travelling from one place to another in a helicopter convenient, especially for fulfilling heist missions. You can even avoid the traffic rush and can reach your destination much quickly. Once you have travelled to the helipad where the helicopter is kept, follow the following steps to board it.

How to fly a helicopter in GTA 5

1. Get in

Helicopter in GTA 5. Image: GTAall.com

If you know how to get inside a car in GTA 5, you can get in the helicopter. Press the “F” button while standing beside the helicopter to get in.

2. Ascend

For taking off you just need to press and hold the “W” button. Keep holding it till you reach the satisfactory altitude.

3. Direction

You can use your mouse or the number pad on your keyboard to go forward or the direction you want to.

4. Steer

To make turns, you need to press “A” to turn left and “D” to steer towards your right.

5. For using weapons

Some helicopters are equipped with firearms. In order to use them just click the left mouse button. You can aim at your target using your mouse or the number pad in your keyboard.

6. Camera View

You can adjust your camera angles by just pressing “V”. Shift among the three cameras according to your convenience.

7. Special equipment activation

You can activate the special equipments that your helicopter maybe equipped with, just by pressing “E”. You can also use it to switch your lights on or off.

8. Descend

Descending on a ship. Image: HITC

If you want to descend and land, all you need to do is press and hold the “S” button. You can also use your mouse or number pad to make sure you land in the proper place.

9. Get out

You can get out of the helicopter in GTA 5 the same way you got in; by pressing the “F” button.