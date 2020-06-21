GTA 5: How to make more money in Story Mode

GTA games draw a lot of real-life parallels and one of them is the Stock Market, which is a good way to make quick bucks

You can affect the prices of the stocks by completing Assassination missions as Franklin.

Money is one of the most important aspects of a GTA game. It gives you access to better vehicles, weaponry and, in the words of the famous Jordan Belfort, "eviscerate your enemies".

There are plenty of ways to make money in GTA 5, and the players are given every opportunity to do so. However, one of the fastest ways to make money in GTA 5 is by investing in the Stock Market.

The introduction of the Stock Market in GTA 5 was a very underappreciated idea. Incorporating an entire subsystem of the stock market that functions based on in-game activities was simply brilliant.

Players can manipulate the stock market values by completing a certain set of missions. These are the Assassination missions given to Franklin by Lester Crest.

Note: Complete only the first Assassination Mission when it comes. Wait until you finish The Big Score heist in the story to invest more money into the stock market. This will result in an exponentially larger Return on Investment for your characters.

How to make money in the Stock Market in GTA 5 Story Mode

Assassination Missions require you to take out certain targets who are in top positions at large corporations. Eliminating them will cause their stock to plummet and their competitor's stock will see a large increase.

Investing your money before and after the mission by all 3 characters will result in you making a large sum of money without much effort. There are two listings in the Stock Market: LCN and BAWSAQ.

Some companies will be listed in LCN while others in BAWSAQ, the price of stocks are updated differently in the two listings.

These Assassination Missions are somewhat easy to complete and do not require much effort.

Follow this guide to learn when and how to invest your money in the Stock Market:

