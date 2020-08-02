GTA 5 mobile APK download for Android: Real or fake?

GTA 5 is widely considered one of the best games in the GTA series. In the title, players regularly switch between three protagonists – Trevor, Michael and Franklin.

Even though the game is close to seven years old, it is still immensely popular among players, courtesy of the online mode and the interesting storyline that keeps them engrossed.

With the advent of mobile gaming, Rockstar Games has taken the opportunity to port several games from the GTA franchise onto mobile devices. Several older games were made available by the developers on Android and iOS devices but none of the games from the GTA HD Era, i.e., GTA 4, its DLCs and GTA 5 has been ported yet.

However, several videos and websites claim to provide a download link of the GTA 5 APK. Many players have subsequently wondered whether this is possible.

Are the GTA 5 mobile APK download links for Android real or fake?

All GTA 5 mobile APK download links are illegitimate (Picture Source: Technical Help Center / YouTube)

Rockstar Games are yet to make an announcement relating to the porting of the games from HD Era, so the download links of the GTA 5 APK file which are provided by various third parties are all illegitimate.

The use of any third-party links might also pose a security risk to your Android device. Moreover, porting a game of such a big size on a mobile phone which has limited processing power is not an easy task.

In conclusion, players should refrain from using any GTA 5 APK file download links as they are fake.