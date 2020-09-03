GTA 5 mobile free download is illegal and its files might infect your device

Grand Theft Auto is a renowned game franchise that features several iconic and memorable games like GTA San Andreas and GTA IV. The latest installation, GTA 5, is equally engaging like the other titles of the series. The reason behind the game's success is the unique feature of playing with three protagonists in the vast open-world.

Even though the game was initially released for consoles in 2013, and the PC version came out two years later, it is still in demand and continues to sell extremely well.

The massive popularity of the game has resulted in several websites and videos allegedly providing the users with APK and OBB links of GTA 5, claiming that they can run it on smartphones. Some of the players are now wondering whether these download links work or not. In this article, we examine the facts and put forward all the necessary information.

GTA 5 mobile free download is illegal

GTA 5 continues to maintain its stronghold in the gaming industry. The game is available on the following platforms:

PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Microsoft Windows

As you can see, it hasn't been released for smartphones yet. The game is set to be rolled out for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2021.

Since the game is not available for smartphones, all the APK and OBB files available on the internet are illegal and not supported by the developers.

The websites that allegedly provide the download files, usually require some kind of faux human verification which is almost impossible to complete.

Some of these files could be malware disguised as the game itself, which further poses a threat to the device's security. Hence, the players should stay away from all such files since they are fake and illegal. It is advised to always download a game from the official sources, or wait for its release.

However, you can play the game using Steam Link.