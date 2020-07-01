GTA 5 PS4 Price: How much is GTA 5 on PS4?

GTA 5 is currently available on the PlayStation store at discounted prices.

There are several versions of the game available in the store.

Picture credits: ps4wallpapers

The GTA franchise has always had a great partnership with Sony consoles, as reiterated by the tech giant in the PS5 Reveal Event this past month. There has always been a GTA game for every PlayStation ever, and this will continue with the PS5.

Speaking of games for the PlayStation, the PS4 is one of the best places to play GTA 5, and the PlayStation store usually has a good deal for most of its games. There are several versions of GTA 5 available on the store.

Keep in mind that you will require a PlayStation Plus membership in order to play GTA 5 and GTA: Online. A PlayStation Plus membership gives you access to online multiplayer, as well as exclusive discounts on the store and two free games every month.

GTA 5 price on the PlayStation store

There are several editions of GTA 5 that you can pick up on the PlayStation store, namely:

1) GTA 5 Premium Online Edition: ₹2,470/ USD 29.99

GTA 5 online premium edition

Comes with the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack.

Advertisement

Content worth over 10,000,000 in-game GTA dollars, if purchased separately

1,000,000 in-game GTA dollars bonus online

2) GTA 5 & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle: ₹2,999/ USD $37.19

Shark Cards are worth GTA$ in-game

The Whale Shark Cash Card worth 3,500,000 in-game GTA dollars to spend in GTA: Online.

3) GTA 5 and Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle: ₹1,999/ USD $28.79

GTA 5 on the PlaystatioN store

GTA 5 and Great White Shark Cash Card worth 1,250,000 in-game GTA dollars to spend in GTA: Online.

4) GTA 5 and Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle: ₹3,999/ USD $39.59

GTA V

GTA 5 & Megalodon Shark Cash Card worth 8,000,000 in-game GTA dollars to spend in GTA: Online.

The standard version of GTA 5 looks to have been removed from the PlayStation store, and therefore, GTA 5 and Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle that is worth ₹1,999/ USD $28.79 looks to be the least expensive version of the game on the store.