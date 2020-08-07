GTA or Grand Theft Auto is considered to be one of the most revered game franchises. It features multiple games that have an engaging storyline, action sequences, and memorable characters.
The GTA franchise has come a long way since the launch of its first game way back in 1997. The last title of the series came out in 2013, and the players are eagerly waiting for the next installment. Not only have the games improved graphically, but the size of the games has also increased exponentially.
GTA: File size of all the games on PC
Grand Theft Auto
Size: 80 MB
Grand Theft Auto 2
Size: 70 MB
Grand Theft Auto 3
Size: 500 MB
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
Size: 1.6 GB
All the games mentioned above have modest system requirements.
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Size: 4.7GB
Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)
OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP
Processor: 1Ghz Pentium III or AMD Athlon Processor
Memory: 256MB of RAM
Graphics: 64MB Video Card (Geforce 3 or better)
Grand Theft Auto 4
Size: 32GB (Including the DLC)
Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)
OS: Windows Vista - Service Pack 1 / Windows XP - Service Pack 3
Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHz
Memory: 1.5GB XP / 1.5GB Vista
Graphics: 256MB Nvidia 7900 / 256MB ATI X1900
DirectX Version: DirectX 9.0c Compliant Card
Sound Card: 5.1 Channel Audio Card
Grand Theft Auto 5
Size: 94 GB
Minimum Requirements (Source: Steam)
OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1
Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11) 3D
