GTA or Grand Theft Auto is considered to be one of the most revered game franchises. It features multiple games that have an engaging storyline, action sequences, and memorable characters.

The GTA franchise has come a long way since the launch of its first game way back in 1997. The last title of the series came out in 2013, and the players are eagerly waiting for the next installment. Not only have the games improved graphically, but the size of the games has also increased exponentially.

GTA: File size of all the games on PC

Grand Theft Auto

GTA (Picture Source: Steam)

Size: 80 MB

Grand Theft Auto 2

GTA 2 (Picture Source: Steam)

Size: 70 MB

Grand Theft Auto 3

GTA 3 (Picture Source: Steam)

Size: 500 MB

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

GTA Vice City (Picture Source: Steam)

Size: 1.6 GB

All the games mentioned above have modest system requirements.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

GTA San Andreas (Picture Source: Steam)

Size: 4.7GB

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: 1Ghz Pentium III or AMD Athlon Processor

Memory: 256MB of RAM

Graphics: 64MB Video Card (Geforce 3 or better)

Grand Theft Auto 4

GTA 4 (Picture Source: Steam)

Size: 32GB (Including the DLC)

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows Vista - Service Pack 1 / Windows XP - Service Pack 3

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHz

Memory: 1.5GB XP / 1.5GB Vista

Graphics: 256MB Nvidia 7900 / 256MB ATI X1900

DirectX Version: DirectX 9.0c Compliant Card

Sound Card: 5.1 Channel Audio Card

Grand Theft Auto 5

GTA 5 (Picture Source: Steam)

Size: 94 GB

Minimum Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11) 3D

