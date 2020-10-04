GTA games cannot be played on Jio phones, and all videos suggesting the same are fake

The GTA series features some of the most iconic and memorable video games ever, including GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City, and GTA 4. Rockstar Games even ported several older titles from the Grand Theft Auto series to the mobile platform for players to enjoy these celebrated titles.

However, some videos have surfaced on YouTube that claim to provide players with ways to play games from this popular series on their Jio phones. These proclamations have left many users scratching their heads about such a possiblity.

All videos suggesting that GTA can be played on Jio phones are fake

There is no way to play these tiles on Jio phones, since these devices run on KaiOS, and none of the games from the Grand Theft Auto franchise have been made available for this OS. This makes it impossible to play these games on the Jio phone.

Hence, all videos that claim to provide users with a method to play these games on the Jio phone are 100% fake. These videos deceive and mislead users by only playing videos of GTA games on their devices.

Players should not download any files provided by these videos, since they may even harm their devices.

On top of that, not every game from the GTA series is available on the mobile platform. Only the following titles are available for Android, iOS, and FireOS

GTA: San Andreas

GTA: Vice City

GTA 3

GTA: Chinatown Wars

GTA: Liberty City Stories

Users should not waste their time looking for a way to play games from the GTA franchise on their Jio phones, since there isn’t a way to do so.

