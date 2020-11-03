GTA Liberty City Stories on Android: Download size, links, and more

GTA Liberty City Stories was released as a PlayStation Portable exclusive in 2005. It was later released for iOS and Android platforms in December 2015 and February 2016, respectively.

The plot of the game revolves around Toni Cipriani and his rise in the city of Liberty City.

In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to download GTA Liberty City Stories on Android as well as its size, links and more.

How to download GTA Liberty City Stories on Android

GTA Liberty City Stories on Google Play Store

Players can directly download GTA Liberty City Stories on their Android devices via Google Play Store, where it is available at a feasible price.

Size

The download size of GTA Liberty City Stories on Google Play Store is 51 MB. However, after the in-game download is completed, the size might rise up to roughly 2 GB.

Players can follow the steps given below to download GTA Liberty City Stories on their Android devices:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store on the Android device and search for ‘GTA Liberty City Stories’ using the search bar. You can also click on the link given below to visit the Google Play Store page of the game.

Click here.

Step 2: Click on the purchase button and make the payment using the desired option.

Step 3: After the payment is successful, click on the ‘Install’ button.

After the installation and download processes are complete, players can enjoy playing GTA Liberty City Stories.

It is to be noted that players must never indulge in piracy and should never download the game from third-party links or apps as it is a severe offense. They are always recommended to obtain the game from official sources.

Moreover, downloading files from unknown sources might pose a risk to the device as the files may consist of virus(es) and malware.

