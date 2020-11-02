GTA San Andreas is one of the most beloved games from the renowned Grand Theft Auto series. The title was released in 2004 and was one of the best-selling games for PS2. The game ticks most of the checkboxes, from the storyline to the vast map and more.

The title is still regarded as one of the finest from the series and the open-world games. Like its predecessors, the game features a lot of cheat codes. Many players fondly recall playing GTA San Andreas with a book or paper filled with cheats beside them.

GTA San Andreas Cheats: PDF download link for PC cheat codes

Many players desire to have a PDF of the cheats to use them without any hassle, and they won't have to waste time writing them down.

GTA San Andreas Cheats PDF download link: Click here.

The players can type the codes while they are in-game or on the menu.

GTA San Andreas PC cheat codes

Here are some of the cheat codes in GTA San Andreas

HESOYAM - Health, Armor, $250k Repairs car

BAGUVIX - (Semi)Infinite Health

CVWKXAM - Infinite Oxygen

LXGIWYL - Weapon Set 1

PROFESSIONALSKIT - Weapon Set 2

UZUMYMW - Weapon Set 3

FULLCLIP - Infinite Ammo, No Reloading

TURNDOWNTHEHEAT - Clear Wanted Level

BUFFMEUP - Muscular Body

AEZAKMI - Disable Wanted Level

BRINGITON - Six Star Wanted Level

WORSHIPME - Maximum Respect

VKYPQCF - Maximum Stamina

PROFESSIONALKILLER - Hitman Level for all Weapon Stats

NATURALTALENT - Maximize All Vehicle Skill Stats

CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG - Flying Cars

FLYINGFISH - Flying Boats

JCNRUAD - Cars Blow Up Easily

KANGAROO - Mega Jump

PLEASANTLYWARM - Sunny Weather

TOODAMNHOT - Very Sunny Weather

ALNSFMZO - Overcast Weather

