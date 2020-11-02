GTA San Andreas is one of the most beloved games from the renowned Grand Theft Auto series. The title was released in 2004 and was one of the best-selling games for PS2. The game ticks most of the checkboxes, from the storyline to the vast map and more.
The title is still regarded as one of the finest from the series and the open-world games. Like its predecessors, the game features a lot of cheat codes. Many players fondly recall playing GTA San Andreas with a book or paper filled with cheats beside them.
GTA San Andreas Cheats: PDF download link for PC cheat codes
Many players desire to have a PDF of the cheats to use them without any hassle, and they won't have to waste time writing them down.
GTA San Andreas Cheats PDF download link: Click here.
The players can type the codes while they are in-game or on the menu.
GTA San Andreas PC cheat codes
Here are some of the cheat codes in GTA San Andreas
- HESOYAM - Health, Armor, $250k Repairs car
- BAGUVIX - (Semi)Infinite Health
- CVWKXAM - Infinite Oxygen
- LXGIWYL - Weapon Set 1
- PROFESSIONALSKIT - Weapon Set 2
- UZUMYMW - Weapon Set 3
- FULLCLIP - Infinite Ammo, No Reloading
- TURNDOWNTHEHEAT - Clear Wanted Level
- BUFFMEUP - Muscular Body
- AEZAKMI - Disable Wanted Level
- BRINGITON - Six Star Wanted Level
- WORSHIPME - Maximum Respect
- VKYPQCF - Maximum Stamina
- PROFESSIONALKILLER - Hitman Level for all Weapon Stats
- NATURALTALENT - Maximize All Vehicle Skill Stats
- CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG - Flying Cars
- FLYINGFISH - Flying Boats
- JCNRUAD - Cars Blow Up Easily
- KANGAROO - Mega Jump
- PLEASANTLYWARM - Sunny Weather
- TOODAMNHOT - Very Sunny Weather
- ALNSFMZO - Overcast Weather
Published 02 Nov 2020, 16:15 IST