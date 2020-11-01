GTA San Andreas on Android: Beginner’s download guide, required device space and more

GTA San Andreas is the third title from the Grand Theft Auto 3D Era. The game was released in 2004 but is still popular in the gaming community due to its incredible storyline and vast open-world map. Moreover, playing the game and roaming the streets of Los Santos brings back nostalgic memories for many players.

The game was ported on the mobile platform in December 2013. In this article, we provide you with the download guide for GTA San Andreas on Android as well as information on the required device space.

How to download GTA San Andreas on Android

Players can directly download GTA San Andreas on their Android devices from Google Play Store, where it is available at a feasible price. They can follow the steps given below to do so:

GTA San Andreas on the Google Play Store

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and search for ‘GTA San Andreas’ using the search bar. Users can also click here to visit the page of the game on Google Play Store.

Step 2: Click on the purchase option and make a successful payment.

Step 3: After successfully purchasing the game, click on the ‘Install’ option.

After the download and installation processes are complete, you can open and enjoy playing GTA San Andreas.

It is to be noted that players should never indulge in piracy as it is a severe offence. Players are advised to download the game only from official sources to help the developers. Moreover, downloading files from illicit sources might harm your device as the files might contain malware and virus(es).

Required device space

According to the official support website of Rockstar Games, GTA San Andreas requires a storage space of approximately 2.5 GB on Android & Kindle devices.

