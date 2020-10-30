GTA San Andreas: System requirements, cheat codes, download links, and other details

GTA San Andreas is more than a decade and a half old, and this celebrated title was released back in 2004. It was the third title in the 3D Era of the Grand Theft Auto franchise and was a huge hit, selling more than 27.5 million copies worldwide.

Players have fond memories of this game, where they step into the shoes of 'CJ' Carl Johnson. Many even look to go down memory lane by playing GTA San Andreas once again.

Also read: GTA San Andreas - Five of the best Halloween/Horror mods

GTA San Andreas: All installation details, cheat codes, links

System Requirements (Source: Steam)

Minimum

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: 1Ghz Pentium III or AMD Athlon Processor

Memory: 256 MB of RAM

Graphics: 64 MB Video Card (Geforce 3 or better)

Hard Drive: 3.6 GB of free hard disk space (minimal install)

Recommended

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon XP Processor

Memory: 384 MB of RAM

Graphics: 128 MB (or greater) Video Card (Geforce 6 Series Recommended)

Hard Drive: 4.7 GB of free hard disk space (full install)

Sound Card: DirectX 9 compatible Sound

Advertisement

Cheat Codes

Here are some of the cheat codes in GTA San Andreas:

ROCKETMAN – To get a Jetpack

IWPRTON – To get a Rhino

AIYPWZQP – To get a Parachute

OLDSPEEDDEMON – To get a Bloodring Banger

JQNTDMH – To get a Rancher

VROCKPOKEY – To get a hotring racer

OHDUDE – To spawn Hunter

FOURWHEELFUN – To spawn Quad

FLYINGTOSTUNT – To spawn Stunt Plane

HESOYAM - Health, Armor, $250k, Repairs car

BAGUVIX - (Semi)Infinite Health

CVWKXAM - Infinite Oxygen

LXGIWYL - Weapon Set 1

PROFESSIONALSKIT - Weapon Set 2

UZUMYMW - Weapon Set 3

STICKLIKEGLUE - Perfect Vehicle Handling

FULLCLIP - Infinite Ammo, No Reloading

TURNUPTHEHEAT - Increase Wanted Level +2

TURNDOWNTHEHEAT - Clear Wanted Level

BTCDBCB - Fat Body

BUFFMEUP - Muscular Body

KVGYZQK - Skinny Body

AEZAKMI - Disable Wanted Level

BRINGITON - Six Star Wanted Level

WORSHIPME - Maximum Respect

VKYPQCF - Maximum Stamina

PROFESSIONALKILLER - Hitman Level for all Weapon Stats

NATURALTALENT - Maximize All Vehicle Skill Stats

SPEEDITUP - Fast Motion

SLOWITDOWN - Slow Motion

KANGAROO - Mega Jump

CPKTNWT - Blow Up All Cars

WHEELSONLYPLEASE - Invisible car

CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG - Flying Cars

SPEEDFREAK - All Cars Have Nitro

(Source: Eurogamer.net)

Click here to view all the cheat codes in GTA San Andreas

Download Link:

Steam: Click here

Rockstar Warehouse: Click here