GTA San Andreas: System requirements, cheat codes, download links, and other details

Image Credits: wallpapercave.com
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 30 Oct 2020, 11:30 IST
Feature
GTA San Andreas is more than a decade and a half old, and this celebrated title was released back in 2004. It was the third title in the 3D Era of the Grand Theft Auto franchise and was a huge hit, selling more than 27.5 million copies worldwide.

Players have fond memories of this game, where they step into the shoes of 'CJ' Carl Johnson. Many even look to go down memory lane by playing GTA San Andreas once again.

GTA San Andreas: All installation details, cheat codes, links

System Requirements (Source: Steam)

Minimum

  • OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP
  • Processor: 1Ghz Pentium III or AMD Athlon Processor
  • Memory: 256 MB of RAM
  • Graphics: 64 MB Video Card (Geforce 3 or better)
  • Hard Drive: 3.6 GB of free hard disk space (minimal install)

Recommended

  • Processor: Intel Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon XP Processor
  • Memory: 384 MB of RAM
  • Graphics: 128 MB (or greater) Video Card (Geforce 6 Series Recommended)
  • Hard Drive: 4.7 GB of free hard disk space (full install)
  • Sound Card: DirectX 9 compatible Sound 
Cheat Codes

Here are some of the cheat codes in GTA San Andreas:

  • ROCKETMAN – To get a Jetpack
  • IWPRTON – To get a Rhino
  • AIYPWZQP – To get a Parachute
  • OLDSPEEDDEMON – To get a Bloodring Banger
  • JQNTDMH – To get a Rancher
  • VROCKPOKEY – To get a hotring racer
  • OHDUDE – To spawn Hunter
  • FOURWHEELFUN – To spawn Quad
  • FLYINGTOSTUNT – To spawn Stunt Plane
  • HESOYAM - Health, Armor, $250k, Repairs car
  • BAGUVIX - (Semi)Infinite Health
  • CVWKXAM - Infinite Oxygen
  • LXGIWYL - Weapon Set 1
  • PROFESSIONALSKIT - Weapon Set 2
  • UZUMYMW - Weapon Set 3
  • STICKLIKEGLUE - Perfect Vehicle Handling
  • FULLCLIP - Infinite Ammo, No Reloading
  • TURNUPTHEHEAT - Increase Wanted Level +2
  • TURNDOWNTHEHEAT - Clear Wanted Level
  • BTCDBCB - Fat Body
  • BUFFMEUP - Muscular Body
  • KVGYZQK - Skinny Body
  • AEZAKMI - Disable Wanted Level
  • BRINGITON - Six Star Wanted Level
  • WORSHIPME - Maximum Respect
  • VKYPQCF - Maximum Stamina
  • PROFESSIONALKILLER - Hitman Level for all Weapon Stats
  • NATURALTALENT - Maximize All Vehicle Skill Stats
  • SPEEDITUP - Fast Motion
  • SLOWITDOWN - Slow Motion
  • KANGAROO - Mega Jump
  • CPKTNWT - Blow Up All Cars
  • WHEELSONLYPLEASE - Invisible car
  • CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG - Flying Cars
  • SPEEDFREAK - All Cars Have Nitro

(Source: Eurogamer.net)

Download Link:

Steam: Click here

Rockstar Warehouse: Click here

Published 30 Oct 2020, 11:30 IST
