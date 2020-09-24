GTA Online: Double money and RP activities this week — 24th September

Veteran GTA Online players know always to stay updated with the game and keep an eye out on bonus cash and RP events that can yield them double the rewards. Every week, on Thursday, Rockstar Games changes things up in this title by rewarding players with double the payout in certain activities in Mission.

In addition to incentivizing players to keep playing GTA Online, it also adds a certain level of structure for players who regularly play this game. As more often than not, gamers will find themselves aimlessly playing through game modes.

Through these bonus activities, players can then work towards acquiring certain properties to complete those activities or try a specific mission or game mode they haven't previously checked out in GTA Online.

This week's update is now live, and players can earn double the money RP on Bunker Stock, Survival game modes, as well as MOC Missions.

Activities that will yield double money in GTA Online this week

Bunker Stock

One of the most lucrative businesses in GTA Online is the Gunrunning business, and by completing Stock Sell Missions, players will be able to progress faster as it will yield double the rewards from the usual payout.

Gamers must own a Bunker to begin their Gunrunning business and complete several Supplies missions in order to sell them in Stock Sell Missions.

Survival

The Survival match type is one of the most popular ones in GTA Online, and because it pays out twice the rewards this week, players should have an easy time finding matches while in matchmaking.

Between one and four players must defend their locations against waves of attacking NPCs, and each wave escalates in difficulty.

MOC Missions

As part of the Bunker's Gunrunning business, Mobile Operations are Special missions led by Agent 14 and prepped with weaponized vehicles. Completing a task will enable discounted prices for weaponized vehicles in Warstock Cache & Carry.