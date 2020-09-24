GTA Online weekly discounts 24th September: Bonus cash and RP, property and vehicle discounts

Rockstar Games, to retain and incentivize its existing player base of GTA Online, introduces weekly discounts to shake things up in the game and keep things interesting.

With every such update, certain activities will pay out double to triple cash and RP, which helps reward players for their continued interest in the game. The Podium car in GTA Online was one of the most popular additions in-game in the Diamond Casino.

Gamers stand a chance to win a free vehicle in the Diamond Casino every week, and are allowed one go at the Lucky Wheel Spin in GTA Online.

GTA Online weekly update 9/24

New content:

Log-in Bonus: Warstock Cap

Podium Car: Declasse DR1

Double GTA$ and RP activities:

Bunker Stock

Survivals

MOC Missions

Discounted content:

Bunkers

MOC

MOC Renovations

Stromberg, $1,676,500

Rocket Voltic, $1,728,000/$2,298,240

Swinger, $454,500

190z, $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

Savestra, $495,000

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

Torero, $499,000

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Stirling GT, $487,500

Z Type, $475,000

Titan, $1,200,000

Time Trial:

Observatory, Par Time of 02:04.40

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Vespucci Canals, Par Time of 01:53.00

(source: u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit on r/gtaonline)

Podium Car for this week: Declasse DR1

"Take a good look at the DR1 and close your eyes. Do you feel faint from the smell of burning rubber? Is the intensity of the exhaust fumes making your hair fall out? Can you feel the splash of insects as they pass through your unprotected mouth and down your throat? Yes, yes and yes. Now get inside and say that again, only faster. Much faster."

― Legendary Motorsport description

The Declasse DR1 is an open-wheel racer that was added to the game fairly recently, in the Los Santos Summer Special update. Along with a couple of other open-wheel racers, the DR1 is one of the newest cars in GTA Online.

Price: $2,997,000

