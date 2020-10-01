GTA Online Double Money and RP Event: Special Vehicle Work

GTA Online players look forward to every Thursday in order to plan out the rest of the week in the game and make the most amount of Cash and RP. Every Thursday, Rockstar drops a Weekly Update that makes certain activities pay out double or even triple their usual rewards.

For this week, players will be able to make twice the cash and RP by completing Special Vehicle Work. Special Work Vehicle is available to players after they have purchased an Office in GTA Online.

Since Offices are also available at a discount for this week in GTA Online, this is the perfect time for players to buy one and get started with Special Vehicle Work.

Also Read: How to participate in a SASS Series Race?

GTA Online: How to do Special Vehicle Work?

After players have purchased an Office, they can step in and access their SecuroServ laptop in order to gain access to Special Vehicle Work. Completing these missions will unlock the special vehicle that is featured for a discounted price in the Warstock Cache and Carry website.

However, players need to have completed a certain number of Vehicle Cargo missions in order to unlock missions in Special Vehicle Work. These missions aren't particularly difficult and should take no more than 15 minutes to complete.

There are a total of 8 Special Vehicle Work missions, namely:

Advertisement

Escape Escort- Requires 4 Vehicle Cargo Missions (Unlocks Ramy Buggy, Rumpo Custom)

Breakdown Recovery- 8 Vehicles (Wastelander)

Cleanup Op- 12 Vehicles (Blazer Aqua)

Asset Seizure- 16 Vehicles (Phantom Wedge)

Firewall Protection- 20 Vehicles (Rocket Voltic)

Coast Guard Duty- 28 Vehicles (Technical Aqua)

End of Transmission- 28 Vehicles (Armored Boxville)

Arms Embargo- 32 Vehicles (Ruiner 2000)

An Office can be bought from the Dynasty 8 website in GTA Online, and this week, they will be available at a discounted price.

Also Read: GTA Online Weekly Update 10/1