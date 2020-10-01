GTA Online Daily Objectives: How to participate in a SASS Race

One of the many ways by which players can get the most amount of RP and Cash in GTA Online is to ensure that all Daily Objectives are completed.

Daily Objectives show up in the Interaction Menu and upon their completion, the player will be awarded a good amount of RP and Cash to keep things going in GTA Online.

Due to the sheer amount of activities and missions in GTA Online, players can often meander aimlessly in search of things to do. Daily Objectives, therefore, not only become a good way to earn RP but also provide structure and ensures the player knows exactly what to do.

One of the Daily Objectives that pops up from time to time is to "participate in a SASS Series Race". This often confuses players as they cannot recollect what a SASS Race is.

How to participate in a SASS Race in GTA Online?

SASS Series Race refers to the San Andreas Super Sports Series, which is a series of Races players can take part in. To participate in a SASS Race, simply follow the steps below.

There are a couple of ways by which one can join the Race in GTA Online.

1) Go the SA Super Sports Series on the Map

Open the Map using the Pause Menu while in the game.

Scroll down till you find SA Super Sports Series on the Map.

Drive to the location and step into the circle to begin matchmaking.

2) Select the Race from Jobs

From the Pause Menu, select the "Online" tab.

Select Jobs > Rockstar Created.

Select Races.

Look for Stunt Races.

Select the SASS Series.

Players can choose to play the game along with friends in order to speed up matchmaking as slow matchmaking has always been an issue in GTA Online.

