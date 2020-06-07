What is Flag War in GTA Online?

GTA: Online has some of the best game modes, including the Arena War game mode.

The Arena War update includes the Flag War game mode, which has become one of the favourite modes of players.

Arena War Mode in GTA: Online

GTA: Online is perhaps the most chaotic online experience ever in the history of multiplayer games. While games like Crackdown and Saints Row revel in their chaotic nature, seldom do they come close to the level of chaos in GTA: Online.

Flag Wars is a part of the Arena War Adversary Mode in GTA: Online and was released as a part of the Arena War update.

Arena War is a live deathmatch that is broadcasted from the Maze Bank Arena in Los Santos, where competitors take part in brutal, chaotic deathmatches, for entertainment.

It is one of the more popular game modes in GTA: Online due to its simple objectives that often result in chaotic matches.

What is Flag War in GTA: Online?

GTA Online: Flag War mode (picture credits: lopmusic1, youtube)

The description for Flag War Adversary Mode reads:

"Two teams, two flags, one objective: what's yours is mine, what's mine stays mine. The classic capture the flag formula reworked Arena War style to include enough gasoline-chugging violence to appeal to a mainstream audience."

Arena War mode is vehicular warfare at its most violent and fun form, as it has now become one of the most popular game modes in the game.

Two teams start at the opposite end of the arena, they must attempt to capture the enemy's flag which is located at their starting point, and bring it to their side of the arena.

They can defend their flags by destroying the opponent's vehicles or by restricting access to the flag by blocking it using their own vehicles.

How to Play Flag War?

GTA Online: Arena War Mode

To play Flag War in GTA Online, you must:

Go the Pause Menu by pausing the game

Select Online

Select Jobs

Look for Arena War

Select Flag War

There are 3 map variations in Flag Wars, namely: Flag War I, II and III.

