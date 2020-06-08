GTA Online: Freemode Events

There are ten Freemode Events that you can enjoy in GTA Online.

The Freemode Events refer to a feature in the game which includes various competitive events that you can take part in.

GTA Online players are currently enjoying the Freemode Events and for good reason! Introduced in the Freemode Events Update, the Freemode Events refer to a feature in GTA Online which includes a series of competitive events that you can take part in. The best part about these events is that you do not need to load screens or join jobs to fulfil these missions.

You can get access to these events every six hours in the game which is equivalent to 12 minutes in the real world.

Freemode Events in GTA Online

Here is a list of Freemode Events in GTA Online:

#1 Air Checkpoints

In this event, you are required to collect checkpoints which are spread across the sky. You can only use an aircraft for this task.

#2 Checkpoints

This is very similar to normal checkpoints but it is spread across the land and sea. You are required to use vehicles that run on land and sea only.

#3 Business Battles

In this event, players fight over the business goods that are dropped by the owners of the nightclub. The owners can drop these goods in your warehouse or a specific location. They will obviously charge money for their services.

#4 Criminal Damage

This is the most fun event that you can take part in as it involves you causing as much destruction as you can in a given time limit.

#5 Hold the Wheel

Hold on to a Fieldmaster in GTA Online (Image Credits: GTA Wiki-Fandom)

In this event, you have to steal any one of the following vehicles:

· Caddy

· Fieldmaster

· Tri-Cycles Bike Race

· Lectro

· Sanchez

· Faggio

· BMX

Your goal will be to hold on to any of the above for as long as possible.

#6 Hot Property

In this event, you have to get hold of a briefcase and retain it for a long time.

#7 Hunt the Beast

In this event, you need to hunt down a random GTA player who is stronger than all the other players. This player is also known as the Beast. The Beast will be hidden from the radar, so you need to hunt him down and kill him.

#8 Kill List

Here, the player is required to kill Merryweather patrols after entering an armed vehicle.

#9 King of the Castle

This event requires you to capture an area and retain it for as long as possible. You will have to fight for it, of course!

#10 Penned In

This event in GTA Online will give you major PUBG feels as you will have to fight for survival inside an area which will gradually shrink with time.