GTA Online: How to make the most amount of money in solo lobbies

Griefers and other potentially annoying players are plenty in GTA Online, and it wouldn't take gamers too long to come across one. They are usually atop a tall building with a Sniper, entirely out of reach or riding an Oppressor MKII and armed with a missile headed straight towards the player.

It is hard to even cross a seemingly quiet street without being bombarded to death by an unseen enemy from across the map. This can quickly erode any chances of having fun in GTA Online, which is why a lot of players choose to play Solo.

Playing this mode eliminates the risk of being swamped by griefers and essentially turning GTA into a meditation on the cycles of death and re-birth.

To those playing Solo, here are some Contact Missions that will help make the most amount of money in-game.

How to make the most amount of money in solo lobbies in GTA Online

1) Diamonds are for Trevor

Mission payout: GTA$ 15540 in 8 minutes

Besides being a solid James Bond pun and reference, this mission is quite fun to play. It is handed to the protagonist by Trevor himself, and gamers are tasked with stealing some diamonds for the psychotic drug baron.

Completing a mission Solo can sometimes feel lonely, but the payout is sure to soothe aches of loneliness.

2) Out of court settlement

Mission payout: GTA$9660 in 5 minutes.

Everyone's favorite drug lord Martin Madrazo is one of the first Contact Mission characters unlocked in GTA Online at Level 22, making him the perfect ally to the Online protagonist.

The mission is relatively straightforward and involves killing a singular target and stealing a bunch of documents.

3) Blow Up II

Mission payout: $9600 in 5 minutes.

Reaching Level 20 shouldn't be all that difficult as completing a few Gerald's missions should set the player up at a decent level going forward in GTA Online.

This mission from Simon is unlocked at Level 20 and is by far the easiest to complete on this list, as it involves the average GTA player's favorite activity: blowing things up.

It isn't particularly challenging and shouldn't take more than five minutes to complete.

Note: Mission payouts are mainly dependent on the time taken to complete them. Therefore, speed is critical when doing Contact Missions in GTA Online.