Fan claims possible GTA 6 hint in latest GTA Online teaser

It seems not one day goes by on the internet without coming across chatter of GTA 6, and understandably so. Without so much as a single teaser or even a promotional image, the game has enormous hype attached to it already.

Only a few game franchises in the industry have this kind of position in modern entertainment, and Rockstar Games is well aware of the pressures that come along.

GTA Online has been a major source of revenue for the publisher for what will become two console generations once the game arrives on next-gen consoles in mid-2021.

Therefore, in a bid to play it safe, Rockstar continues to support GTA Online through and through before it starts revealing information about GTA 6.

And recently, it seems like eagle-eyed and hopeful fans have spotted a possible hint hidden in plain sight in the teaser for the upcoming DLC, Cayo Perico Heist, in GTA Online.

Fan provides evidence that suggests Rockstar might be hinting at GTA 6 in latest teaser

Rockstar's latest teaser revealed the Cayo Perico Heist release date as 15th December and offered a first look at the game's newest location. However, one eagle-eyed fan seems to have pointed to the co-ordinates present in the first teaser of the upcoming DLC.

In the clip, a set of co-ordinates appear on the bottom of the screen, and since no detail makes it to a teaser without Rockstar's approval and knowledge, it can be considered to be in place by design.

Advertisement

I forgot to explain lol, but some people are speculating that this would be an Easter egg from "GTA VI" in the DLC teaser, the coordinates lead to a place in Virginia, United States. In this place there is a street in the shape of a "VI". — wellgamer789 (@welltest789) November 23, 2020

The co-ordinates appear to point to a location in Virginia, United States, which seems convenient, given the "VI" abbreviation. Furthermore, the place in question also contains roadways shaped like the Roman numeral "VI."

This, to some, is concrete evidence of Rockstar hinting at a sequel in the Grand Theft Auto series. It also could simply be the publisher leading Reddit detectives on a wild goose chase rather than concrete proof of hints towards GTA 6.

The game appears to be years away, considering Rockstar's upcoming projects include a re-release of GTA's 5 and Online on next-gen consoles. This "teaser" seems more like the American company throwing rope in jest and fanning flames of speculation on the internet.