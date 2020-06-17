GTA Online: How to participate in a race

Races are one of the many reasons why GTA: Online is such a fun online experience.

Completing the various race modes helps you achieve a certain objective or mission.

GTA 5 Special Vehicle races

The GTA experience consists of massive explosions, drawn-out gun battles, cinematic storytelling, and perhaps most importantly, fast vehicles.

The vehicles in GTA are not just restricted to cars, as there is a wide array of vehicles to choose from. From bikes, jet skis and helicopters to open-wheel racers, there is plenty for every player to race with.

GTA: Online is perhaps one of the most expansive online multiplayer experiences in the history of gaming. The game doesn't just offer a variety of game modes, but also offers plenty of game modes across different genres.

Also read: How to increase strength in GTA: Online

The Deathmatch is a straight-up shooter akin to a Call of Duty, and then there are Mad Max/Twisted Metal-style vehicular warfare challenges in Arena Wars.

Races in GTA: Online are extremely popular as well, with a wide variety of game modes that are accessible to every player. There are a total of three types of races in GTA Online, which are further divided into land, air and water races, namely:

GTA Race

Rally Race

Team GTA Race

How to participate in a race in GTA: Online

Advertisement

Pause menu in GTA: Online (Picture credits: gta5mods)

There are a couple of ways you can go about participating in a race in GTA: Online, the most popular one being from the pause menu.

To participate in a race, simply follow these steps:

Go into the pause menu by pressing the pause button Navigate to "Online" Select Jobs Look for "Races" Select your desired Race mode

Also read: Best nightclub locations in GTA: Online

An alternative way to participate in a race in GTA: Online is by driving or navigating to the race location marked on the map. Also, there are impromptu races that you can compete in with other players, by using the interaction menu.

Races are a fun way to spend time in GTA: Online and complete certain Daily Objectives.