GTA Online is one of the most impressive online multiplayer experiences and boasts of a sizeable player base. The game is one of the most expansive online multiplayer games with not just a variety of match types, but also in-depth management sims.

In GTA Online, players can buy properties and businesses to add a steady stream of income and for other useful purposes. Garages are a must for every GTA Online player as vehicles are obviously a huge part of the game.

In order to store vehicles safely, players must invest in a Garage. It isn't the most expensive of properties to buy, and can be handy. Players have often had the question of whether they can sell Garages in GTA Online.

How to sell Garages in GTA Online?

While there is no explicit way of selling properties like Garages in GTA Online, players can indeed swap them out and buy others in their place.

For example, in case players want to sell a Garage, they can buy a cheaper one from the Dynasty8 website, and the difference between the two will be paid in cash to the player.

Essentially, GTA Online allows players to trade in and swap out their Garage for a new one. The method isn't as straightforward as selling a car, but it is one that is functional and might even be a better option than selling and buying properties individually.

Only apartments and garages can be traded in, and businesses cannot be sold in GTA Online. However, MC Businesses and Bunkers can be temporarily shut down when not in use, so that the player does not incur the running costs of the business.

