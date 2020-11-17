GTA Online: How to turn on Night Vision

GTA Online can be an overwhelming experience right out of the gate, with players getting bombarded with information through dialogue boxes and phone calls. While the tutorial does a fair enough job at introducing the basic mechanics of GTA Online, players are expected to learn the ropes themselves quite quickly.

Over time, the game becomes much more comfortable, and players will be to able to navigate through the various menus and perform elaborate tasks. However, stepping away from GTA Online for some time and then coming back results in the player perhaps missing a step or two.

There might be a couple of neat controls that they might have forgotten, key features that might actually massively help them during a firefight. One such feature is the Night Vision mode, which makes a lot of difference in dark hallways and rooms in-game.

Turning on Night Vision in GTA Online

The Interaction Menu is one that players must familiarize themselves with immediately, as it has some useful features that can turn the tide in their favor. To turn on Night Vision in GTA Online, they can merely follow these steps:

Players need to open the Interaction Menu. They can select “Style”. Gamers then have to choose “Accessories”. With “Gear” highlighted, they need to toggle through the available options to Night Vision. They have to select “Activate” from the menu on the bottom-right corner of the screen.

For this to work, players must have purchased the Night Vision goggles from Ammu-Nation. The gear is worth $17,500 in the game and can make a significant amount of difference when fighting in dimly-lit areas.

GTA Online’s Interaction Menu serves a tonne of purposes outside of just being used for its Quick GPS Menu, and players should tinker with its various features and figure out what they can and can’t use.