GTA Online: Is Rockstar teasing the upcoming update in the Diamond Casino?

Currently, GTA Online is a pretty interesting place, as a massive update has been confirmed by Rockstar Games. Hence, players have been exponentially more attentive in-game and have been on the lookout for details relating to the update.

The update is said to be the "biggest-ever" in GTA Online, and that kind of chest-thumping is sure to set the bar extremely high in terms of players expectations. Therefore, Rockstar will need to pull out all the stops and deliver sweeping changes to satisfy its player base.

The new update is slated for the year-end, and December seems like a likely date for its release. Rockstar has also confirmed that it will include a new Heist in an "entirely new location."

That has sparked an enormous amount of speculation and theories on the internet about what this new location could mean in GTA Online. And it seems like the publisher is fanning these speculations with a tease of its own.

Is Rockstar teasing the upcoming update in GTA Online?

Players spotted a mysterious construction taking place in the Diamond Casino, leading many to believe that Rockstar is teasing the "new location" with said construction.

This was also acknowledged in a message that players would receive in GTA Online informing them of the construction in the Diamond Casino, which reads:

"Dear Member, in spite of construction work at the Diamond, please be assured noise levels are low and champagne sales high."

Image via TezFunz2, Twitter

This confirms that the construction could be leading to a big reveal, as Rockstar wouldn't beat its drum for no apparent reason. Alternatively, this could also be a complete red herring as players focus on this construction while Rockstar reveals something entirely different in GTA Online.

Players cannot wait to see what the publisher has in store for them and what this "new location" could mean.

