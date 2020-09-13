GTA Online Money Generators are illegal and will get your account wiped or reset

GTA Online has been plagued by griefers who always look to get the upper hand on other players through unfair means. It has long been an issue that Rockstar Games has been trying to sort out.

Cheating methods such as Money and RP generators are one of the many reasons why players have quit on GTA Online and have moved on to other games. They are also one of the reasons why online multiplayer games like GTA Online witness a decline after a sharp growth.

In an effort to encourage fair play, Rockstar Games frequently bans and resets certain accounts suspected of foul play.

What has been dubbed as "Ban Wave 2020" led to a number of accounts being banned for manipulating the game code to gain a lot of cash in GTA Online.

Money Generators have also led to players' accounts being banned or having their money reset to 0, which is a massive hit as all progress in the game has a lot to do with Cash.

GTA Online Money Generators often lead to account bans

Many YouTube channels and even Pinterest posts will entice players to use Money Generators. However, it is not only a great way to ruin your game experience by having your account reset but it might even infect your PC in a bad way.

Security is a huge issue with these Money Generators for GTA Online as they are often extremely suspicious sites that look odd from the get-go.

GTA Online offers plenty of ways to make Cash and RP, and the grind is a part of the fun. It can be argued that the grind itself is the game and what people log into every game session for.

Therefore, robbing yourself of one of the most rewarding online multiplayer experiences does not make much sense.

