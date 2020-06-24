Location of all signal jammers in GTA: Online

Players can unlock a special character for the Diamond Heist if they destroy all 50 signal jammers in GTA: Online.

These are spread throughout the map, and some will require you to look very closely.

Picture credits: gamesradar

There aren't many online experiences that can measure up to GTA: Online in terms of the sheer number of activities that players can participate in. From exciting, high-octane heists to mundane collectibles hunts, players can choose to do as they wish.

Signal jammers were a form of collectives added to the game as part of the Diamond Casino and Resort update. Upon destroying all 50 of these signal jammers, players can unlock Avi Schwartzman as support crew for the Diamond Heist, added recently in GTA: Online.

Locations of all 50 signal jammers in GTA: Online

Control Tower, Los Santos International Airport Miriam Turner Overpass Maze Bank Arena Los Santos State Gas Company Ocean Motion Container Ship Murrieta Oil Field St Fiacre Hospital Billboard on Popular Street Central Los Santos Medical Center Hookah Place in Pillbox Hill Arcadius Business Center Shank Street Ferris Whale Clock Tower Building in Del Perro Elgin House Richman Hotel West Vinewood Rockford Hills Pacific Standard Public Deposit Bank Badger Building Vinewood Bowl Land Act Dam NOOSE Headquarters Bishop's Shicken Palmer-Taylor Power Station Ron Alternates Wind Farm Stoner Cement Works Vinewood Sign Galilleo Observatory Kortz Center Great Ocean Highway Marlowe Vineyards Hill Valley Church Rebel Radio Building Boilingbroke Penitentiary You Tool Store Humane Labs and Research Union Grain Supply Inc Sandy Shores, Sheriff's Station Unnamed Pier both of Alamo Sea Mount Chilliad LSDWP Water deeosit El Gordo Lighthouse Peak of Mount Gordo Up-n-Atom Burger Clucking Bell Farms Raton Canyon Bridge Altruist Camp Hookies Restaurant Control Tower, Fort Zancudo