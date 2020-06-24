×
Location of all signal jammers in GTA: Online 

  • Players can unlock a special character for the Diamond Heist if they destroy all 50 signal jammers in GTA: Online.
  • These are spread throughout the map, and some will require you to look very closely.
Rahul Bhushan
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 24 Jun 2020, 12:21 IST
Picture credits: gamesradar

There aren't many online experiences that can measure up to GTA: Online in terms of the sheer number of activities that players can participate in. From exciting, high-octane heists to mundane collectibles hunts, players can choose to do as they wish.

Signal jammers were a form of collectives added to the game as part of the Diamond Casino and Resort update. Upon destroying all 50 of these signal jammers, players can unlock Avi Schwartzman as support crew for the Diamond Heist, added recently in GTA: Online.

Locations of all 50 signal jammers in GTA: Online

  1. Control Tower, Los Santos International Airport
  2. Miriam Turner Overpass
  3. Maze Bank Arena
  4. Los Santos State Gas Company
  5. Ocean Motion Container Ship
  6. Murrieta Oil Field
  7. St Fiacre Hospital
  8. Billboard on Popular Street
  9. Central Los Santos Medical Center
  10. Hookah Place in Pillbox Hill
  11. Arcadius Business Center
  12. Shank Street
  13. Ferris Whale
  14. Clock Tower Building in Del Perro
  15. Elgin House
  16. Richman Hotel
  17. West Vinewood
  18. Rockford Hills
  19. Pacific Standard Public Deposit Bank
  20. Badger Building
  21. Vinewood Bowl
  22. Land Act Dam
  23. NOOSE Headquarters
  24. Bishop's Shicken
  25. Palmer-Taylor Power Station
  26. Ron Alternates Wind Farm
  27. Stoner Cement Works
  28. Vinewood Sign
  29. Galilleo Observatory
  30. Kortz Center
  31. Great Ocean Highway
  32. Marlowe Vineyards
  33. Hill Valley Church
  34. Rebel Radio Building
  35. Boilingbroke Penitentiary
  36. You Tool Store
  37. Humane Labs and Research
  38. Union Grain Supply Inc
  39. Sandy Shores, Sheriff's Station
  40. Unnamed Pier both of Alamo Sea
  41. Mount Chilliad
  42. LSDWP Water deeosit
  43. El Gordo Lighthouse
  44. Peak of Mount Gordo
  45. Up-n-Atom Burger
  46. Clucking Bell Farms
  47. Raton Canyon Bridge
  48. Altruist Camp
  49. Hookies Restaurant
  50. Control Tower, Fort Zancudo
Published 24 Jun 2020, 12:21 IST
GTA
