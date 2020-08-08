GTA Online Summer Special update: New cars to be added to the game

GTA Online has undoubtedly been one of Rockstar Game's most successful projects. The game has been able to garner a massive player base over the years, and has not only retain this, but attracted new players as well.

One of the most astounding elements of GTA Online is its expansive nature and just how ridiculously overwhelming it can be. Players returning to the game after a while, or trying it for the first time, can often find themselves overwhelmed due to the sheer number of things that they can do.

There are tons of vehicles available in GTA Online as well, and sooner rather than later, players splash the cash and buy themselves a flashy new sports-car.

Rockstar has been reluctant to add new vehicles to the game, as it is almost seven years old at this point. However, with GTA Online also coming to next-gen consoles, it makes sense for the developers to make some additions to the existing experience.

GTA Online: New cars to be added to the game

The Los Santos Summer Special hits GTA Online on August 11th.



Featuring tense new co-op missions launched from your Super Yacht, new Open Wheel Races, a fleet of new vehicles and much more. Summer in Los Santos has something for everyone. https://t.co/ibTMFb2gvg pic.twitter.com/QPpmDHHaAI — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 7, 2020

Rockstar announced their plans for two major updates to the game a couple of weeks ago, and recently confirmed the release of the first of two updates.

The Los Santos Summer Special update for GTA Online will roll out on 11th August and will look to add several new aspects to the game.

Players who own the Galaxy Super Yacht can now complete co-op missions in and around this vessel. Besides, a new Adversary Mode will make its way into the game in the Diamond Casino and Resort.

But, perhaps, the one part that has garnered the most attention from fans is that Rockstar will also be adding new cars to the game. Coupled with the fact that players will be able to create street circuits in GTA Online, it is fair to assume there will be a few new open-wheel cars added to the game.