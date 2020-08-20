GTA Online Triple RP Event for 8/20: Trap Door Adversary Mode

Rockstar keeps things fresh in GTA Online with Weekly Updates that change things up in the game to reward the most loyal players. Among the myriad of changes in the game is the addition of podium vehicle, which is basically a brand-new vehicle that can be won for free.

However, several players look forward to the Triple and Double RP and GTA$ Events for the week in GTA Online. Completing these events yields the players two or three times the usual amount, which is an extremely appealing offer.

They can range from Adversary Modes to Races, and everything in between. This week's Triple RP and GTA$ event is the Trap Door Adversary Mode.

Trap Door Adversary GTA Online Mode: Triple RP and GTA$

"Ever wake up and know it was going to be one of those days? Well, this time it's not just a sinking feeling - you really are plunging hundreds of feet into the Pacific. Up to four teams compete on a rapidly shrinking arena. Take someone out, and they restart in the red zone, with only a few seconds before they're just another drop in the ocean. Last team standing wins."

― In-game description

The Trap Door Adversary Mode plays out in much the same way like the standard Deathmatch in GTA Online, but with an exciting twist. The game takes place on raised platforms on the map, with two teams competing against each other.

The platforms are divided by sections, and one part of the map is turned into the 'red zone' every 30 seconds. The platform then vanishes, dropping the players in the ocean below.

The Red Zone keeps changing throughout the game, but the catch is that the players are not rewarded with points for kills. Those who're killed, spawn in the Red Zone.

