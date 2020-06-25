GTA Online vehicle discounts: B-11 Strikeforce Military Plane

The Weekly Update for this week in GTA: Online brings vehicle discounts, and includes B-11 Strikeforce on the list of vehicles under discount.

B-11 Strikeforce is a military attack airplane available in GTA: Online as part of the After Hours udpate.

GTA Online Weekly Update is now live, and the Hunting Pack Remix Adversary Mode will offer Triple XP during this week. The update, much like every week, brings several great vehicle discounts that allow the players to get their hands on great vehicles in GTA: Online.

This week's vehicle discounts in GTA Online include:

B-11 Strikeforce, $2,280,000

Ruiner 2000, $2,592,000

Tyrant, $1,509,000

Tezeract, $1,695,000

Festival Bus, $682,500

Nightshade, $351,000

Among these vehicles, the B-11 Strikeforce stands out as one of the best vehicles on the list. It is a military attack plane capable of dealing a massive amount of damage in GTA: Online.

GTA Online B-11 Strikeforce: All you need to know

B-11 Strikeforce

"In these days of high payload drones and live-combat autopilot, the fine art of low altitude close air support is dying. But for those who still care about the personal touch, the B-11 Strikeforce is here to help you deliver. This masterpiece was built to walk one very fine line: high enough to dodge the rippling inferno of its own explosive cannon fire, but low enough to see the looks on their faces.

Please note: This aircraft is excluded from Pegasus Lifestyle Management and must be stored in a personal hangar."

-Warstock Cache and Carry Description

The attack plane can be bought from the Warstock Cache and Carry website in the game's Internet. The aircraft was added to GTA Online as part of the After Hours update.

The plane has a gatling gun attachment in the undercarriage at the front and is an extremely precise and deadly weapon. It is the second-fastest plane in the game, only conceding first place to the JoBuilt P-996 LAZER.

