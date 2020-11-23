GTA Online Winter Update 2020: When is the Cayo Perico Heist coming out?

GTA Online seems to be one of the most resilient games today, despite many false claims of it being "dead" on Twitter and YouTube comments sections. The game has been anything but lifeless, given its periodic updates, the latest slated for a December release.

Earlier this year, Rockstar Games announced that both GTA Online and Red Dead Online would receive significant updates. The former was scheduled for two updates in the year, with one being significantly more content-rich.

The updates were spread over the year with the smaller update, the Los Santos Summer Special, released in August, and the other, more crucial, one scheduled to come out sometime next month.

The Cayo Perico Heist was recently announced as the title for the latter and will focus on bringing an all-new Heist to the game, along with several other cool additions.

When is the Cayo Perico Heist coming out for GTA Online?

Prepare to infiltrate the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer in Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet: The Cayo Perico Heist.https://t.co/YmsoKFUCGK pic.twitter.com/9Y6qhydTKs — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 20, 2020

This update is set to drop on 15th December for now, and players will be able to dive headfirst into GTA Online's latest take on heists. The Cayo Perico Heist is being touted as one of the most ambitious heists yet by Rockstar, and players are excited to see what new changes it will bring to the table in terms of structure.

The biggest, for now, seems to be that the heist can be played solo. This is excellent news for fans in GTA Online who enjoy completing missions by themselves and making the game feel less restrictive in that sense.

Along with the heist, the update will bring new music and radio stations to GTA Online, which is always a neat touch. Moreover, a Submarine HQ will also be the base of operations for players during the Cayo Perico Heist, probably meaning that players should begin saving their money should they want to buy it to play the heist.