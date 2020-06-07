GTA San Andreas 1.08 APK OBB: All you need to know

GTA: San Andreas is available on many different platforms including Android as well.

It is available for purchase from Google Play Store, which is a legitimate way of playing the game on Android devices.

GTA San Andreas on Android

To call GTA: San Andreas just a success might be underselling it a tiny bit. It is the highest-selling game of all-time on PlayStation 2.

The game was a cultural phenomenon at the time of its release. The game put players in control of Carl Johnson (CJ), an ex-gang member who must go back to his roots.

The atmosphere and the city-scape in GTA: San Andreas was simply astounding. The level of detail and the activities you could do were never seen before in a video game.

If the player chooses to skip missions entirely, and instead go to the numerous gyms every day and learn new martial arts, they very well could.

From gyms to barber shops, and even tattoo shops, the game world was believable and felt authentic. This is the reason why Rockstar chose to go back to Los Santos for GTA V.

GTA San Andreas on Android, 1.08 APK OBB

GTA San Andreas on Android Screenshot (picture credits: pinterest)

Mobile gaming has started to take over the market earlier held by handheld consoles, such as the PSP. Mobile phones are now powerful enough to run full-fledged games such as GTA: San Andreas.

While gamers enjoy their games usually on PC or Consoles, mobile phones allow gamers to play on the go.

A game like GTA: San Andreas is perfect for a mobile device, as it can easily keep you hooked for hours on your daily commute and help you kill time.

Rockstar Games released a version of GTA: San Andreas for Android phones and the game is available for purchase on Play Store.

Several third-party websites engage in piracy by making the game's APK and OBB available for download from their site.

However, the only legitimate way to play GTA: San Andreas on Android devices is to purchase the app from the Play Store.

