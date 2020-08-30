Finding a gamer who hasn’t heard of the iconic game from the Grand Theft Auto series - GTA San Andreas - is quite difficult. The game often evokes a sense of nostalgia among players, with many of them even looking to relive the moments on their Android devices.

GTA San Andreas was released for iOS and Android devices in December 2013. The game was then released for Windows Phone in January 2014 and for Fire OS in May 2014.

Many players often look for the APK and OBB file of the game to download it for free. However, this is considered piracy and is illegal.

GTA San Andreas APK data OBB download: Google Play Store is the only legal way to download the game

Several third-party websites and videos indulge in piracy and claim to provide the players with a download link of the APK and OBB file. However, as mentioned above, it is considered as piracy, which is a grave offence and is downright illegal.

Downloading such APK and OBB files might also harm your device as the files might contain viruses.

The only legitimate way to download the game on Android devices is by purchasing and downloading it from Google Play Store.

The only legitimate way to download GTA San Andreas on Android devices is by purchasing and downloading it from Google Play Store

Follow the steps given below to download the game from Google Play Store:

Advertisement

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and search for GTA San Andreas. Click on the link given below to visit the GTA San Andreas page on Google Play Store.

Click Here.

Step 2: Click on the purchase button. After successful purchase, click on the install button.

Step 3: Wait for the download and installation to complete.

Also Read: How to download and install GTA San Andreas on any platform