GTA San Andreas Cheats: PDF download

GTA: San Andreas is one of the most fun installments in the GTA franchise and is still a fan favorite.

One of the many reasons why the game is so fun are cheat codes, which make the game easier, or just fun.

GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is one of, if not the most beloved games from the GTA franchise. From its fantastic characters such as Big Smoke and Ryder to the place we all grew to call home-the Grove Street, the game is a joy from start to end.

The game's fantastic open-world included several RPG style elements such as being able to muscle up CJ and give him tattoos. Changing his hairstyle is also one of the best ways to give him a new look. These additions were welcomed with open arms, as it gave players a much more personal touch to the game.

The level of customization in the game gave the players a lot more incentive to sink in more hours into the game. But perhaps, one of the many reasons people keep coming back to GTA: San Andreas is cheat codes.

Also Read: GTA Online: Flag War

GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes: Download Link

GTA San Andreas (picture credits: pinterest)

GTA and cheat codes go hand-in-hand, the franchise has a long and storied history with cheat codes. Cheat codes are a relic from a seemingly bygone era and most AAA studios chose not to incorporate them anymore in the game.

But not Rockstar, they have upheld this long tradition of gaming and provided players with countless hours of fun by providing cheat codes in their games.

Download Link for GTA San Andreas cheat codes for PC: Download Here

Advertisement

GTA San Andreas has some of the best cheats in the franchise including some that give CJ maximum amount of muscles and increase his Respect level.

These cheats can be used to make the game easier, but players mostly use these to make the game more chaotic and fun.

Spawning a tank in the middle of traffic, to mow down enemies as they come charging towards you is one of the many reasons why the GTA franchise exists.

Also Read: How to Download Hitman 2 on PC