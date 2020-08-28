GTA San Andreas evokes a sense of nostalgia for anybody who wants to return to the game. Most of the players have fond memories of the iconic Grove Street, which eventually became their second home.

San Andreas is one of the most beloved games from the series. The players step into the shoes of the protagonist, Carl Johnson or CJ, after he returns to Los Santos to attend his mother's funeral. The game was released for Sony PlayStation 2 in October 2004. In June 2005, it was released for Microsoft Windows and Xbox. GTA San Andreas is available on the following platforms:

PlayStation 2

Microsoft Windows

Xbox

Mac OS X

iOS

Android

Windows Phone

Fire OS

Xbox 360

PlayStation 3

GTA San Andreas free download for Windows 10 is illegal and fake

Several players wish to play this popular game and relive what they might have missed in these years. They look for alternative ways to get the game. However, it is crucial to note that GTA San Andreas isn't free and can be bought from online marketplaces.

Several websites engage in piracy and provide the users with a download link for the game. The files offered by these websites are usually fake and might also harm the device.

Windows users should purchase the game from official sources, which in turn will support the game's developers. They should never indulge in piracy, which is a grave offense.

Minimum Requirements of GTA San Andreas

The game was released 15 years ago, and has modest system requirements:

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: 1Ghz Pentium III or AMD Athlon Processor

Memory: 256MB of RAM

Graphics: 64MB Video Card (Geforce 3 or better)

Hard Drive: 3.6GB of free hard disk space (minimal install)

GTA San Andreas is available at a reasonable rate on Steam and the Rockstar Warehouse.