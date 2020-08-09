Even though GTA San Andreas is close to 16 years old, it is still immensely popular among PC gamers. The game truly brings back a sense of nostalgia among open-world gaming enthusiasts.

Coming across a regular player who hasn't played or heard about GTA San Andreas is close to impossible. The players take control of the protagonist, CJ, who returns to Los Santos to attend his mother's funeral.

Many games from the GTA franchise are available for PC and can be bought from the Steam Store.

GTA San Andreas free download for Windows 10: Is it legal?

Several websites engage in piracy and claim to provide the players with a download link for the game. However, it is essential to note that piracy is a serious offence, and you should download the game only from official sources.

How to download GTA San Andreas for Windows 10?

GTA San Andreas on Steam

Interested players can purchase a copy of GTA San Andreas from the Rockstar Warehouse or buy it from Steam at a reasonable price.

You can follow the steps given below to purchase the game from Steam:

Step 1: Log in to your Steam account and purchase GTA San Andreas from the store.

Step 2: After the purchase is complete, visit the game library.

Step 3: Click on GTA San Andreas' icon present on the left side of the screen.

Step 4: Click on the install button. The download for GTA San Andreas will begin.

Minimum Requirements

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: 1Ghz Pentium III or AMD Athlon Processor

Memory: 256MB of RAM

Graphics: 64MB Video Card (Geforce 3 or better)

Hard Drive: 3.6GB of free hard disk space (minimal install)

The game has modest system requirements, and most of the PCs or laptops will be able to run it.

'Note: This article is for beginners, while it may seem obvious to you; several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.'