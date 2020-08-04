GTA San Andreas Lite APK: Real or fake?

GTA San Andreas often brings back a sense of nostalgia to its players as they take control of Carl Johnson 'CJ', the protagonist of the game, to complete missions and take part in various other activities in the open world. It is close to impossible to find someone who hasn't played or heard about the renowned game from the Grand Theft Auto series.

GTA San Andreas was ported for iOS devices on 12th December 2013 and for Android devices on 19th December 2013. The game was also released for Windows devices on 27th January 2014.

What is GTA San Andreas Lite APK?

Numerous websites and videos have claimed that they can provide players with this mod. In this mod version, the game's size is significantly reduced by removing the entire storyline. These parties also claim that the game runs more smoothly because of this reason.

Is it legal?

Downloading any mod version of GTA San Andreas from third-party sources is illegal and is considered piracy, which is a grave offence. It is essential to note that the only legit way to download and play the game is via Google Play Store. Players can purchase the game at a reasonable price, and this would, in turn, support the developers of the game.

Moreover, the mod version might also pose a threat to a device's security since it is not downloaded via an official source. The stability of such mods is also incredibly uncertain.

Moreover, the mod does not have the story mode, which kills the essence of playing GTA San Andreas. It only includes the open-world free roam, which becomes monotonous over a period of time.

Conclusion

Players should not download any modified version of GTA San Andreas from third-party sources since it is illegal and poses several threats to their device.

