GTA San Andreas Saved Files: All you need to know

GTA San Andreas is one of the biggest open-world games of its time, and can take upto 85 hours to 100 percent.

Saved Files is a method that certain players use to unlock everything in the game.

One of the many joys of playing a single-player videogame is completing it one-hundred percent, that is, completing 100% of all objectives, side missions, and collectibles and unlocking everything. One of the tougher game franchises to 100 percent is the GTA franchise.

The GTA franchises are vast open-world games that offer loads of content such as side missions, collectibles, activities, and optional side quests. Completing all of these objectives can be extremely tough and time-consuming.

GTA: San Andreas is one of the most popular games in the franchise and players often grow impatient when trying to unlock everything the game has to offer.

The average completionist time for GTA San Andreas, i.e the time taken to complete the game 100 percent, is approximately 85 hours. That is a lot of time to put into a game which makes it one of the longest games of its era.

GTA San Andreas Playtime (source: howlongtobeat.com)

That is where "save files" come into play for players who cannot invest the kind of time the game requires for 100 percent completing it.

GTA San Andreas Save Files: How do they work?

100 Percent Rewards in GTA: San Andreas (picture credits: vx310)

'Save Files' are essentially files of players who have 100 percent completed the game, and exported their save files. Thus, you can download these files and place them in your installation directory to use them as yours.

The game will read these saved file as yours and will carry over all completed tasks to your game. This means that you would have unlocked everything that was unlocked in that save file.

This is primarily for players who cannot sink in approximately 85 hours into a game, but still want to see what kind of unlockables open up once the game has been completed 100 percent.

However, games are meant to give you a sense of accomplishment when you complete them 100 percent, which you won't get by using saved files.

